Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM43 minutes ago

Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings of March 27th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 28) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass

4:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Kevin Huerter stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 15.4 points per game, achieved in 68 games played, where he has an average of 29.7 minutes played per game.

4:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves, the presence of Naz Reid stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 11.2 points per game, achieved in 65 games played, where he has an average of 18.2 minutes played per game.

4:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

15- Davion Mitchell

40- Harrison Barnes

4:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves

1- Anthony Edwards

3- Jalen McDaniels

10- Mike Conley Jr.

27- Rudy Gobert

32- Karl Anthony Towns

4:25 PMan hour ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have just won their game against the Utah Jazz and continue to confirm their good moment and the good season they have had; after their last loss they have two wins in a row and are still close to the first positions. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .608, after 45 wins in 74 games.

4:20 PMan hour ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have just won a very important game against the Golden State Warriors and with the last three wins, they are still in the fight for one of the playoff spots. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a .507 percentage, after 38 wins in 75 games.

4:15 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA