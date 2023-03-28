Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 28) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Kevin Huerter stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 15.4 points per game, achieved in 68 games played, where he has an average of 29.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves
In Minnesota Timberwolves, the presence of Naz Reid stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 11.2 points per game, achieved in 65 games played, where he has an average of 18.2 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
15- Davion Mitchell
40- Harrison Barnes
Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves
1- Anthony Edwards
3- Jalen McDaniels
10- Mike Conley Jr.
27- Rudy Gobert
32- Karl Anthony Towns
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have just won their game against the Utah Jazz and continue to confirm their good moment and the good season they have had; after their last loss they have two wins in a row and are still close to the first positions. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .608, after 45 wins in 74 games.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have just won a very important game against the Golden State Warriors and with the last three wins, they are still in the fight for one of the playoff spots. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a .507 percentage, after 38 wins in 75 games.