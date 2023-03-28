Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
What time and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries between Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards on March 28 th 2023:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player at Washington Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 23 points, 8'3 rebounds and 2'6 assists per game this season 2022-23. The Latvian forward was the best of his team against the Raptors with a performance where he scored 26 points, six rebounds and two assists, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat of his team. The last time he faced the Boston Celtics, he had 21 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Watch out for this player in Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum is the sixth player with the best average during this 2022-23 season with 30.1 points per game, only surpassed by Embiid, Doncic, Lillard, Alexander and Antetokoumpo. In addition to 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists on average every time he plays. The 25-year-old forward, who was not in the last game and was not in the last game against the Wizards, was the best player in the game against the Indiana Pacers on March 25 where he had 34 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
They are on a bad streak, in their last game they lost 114-104 against the Toronto Raptors. Of the last five six games they have played, they have won only one of them. Their home numbers are no better, as they have lost seven of their last nine games at Capital One Arena. In the Eastern Conference standings they are eleventh with 33 wins and 42 losses, while they are third in the Southeast Division.
How are the Boston Celtics coming along?
The finalists of the last edition of the NBA, the Boston Celtics have won three consecutive games, the last one after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 137-93. Of their last six games, they have five wins and only one loss. They have lost only one of their last four games away from home. In the Eastern Conference standings they are in second place with 52 wins and 23 losses, just one win behind the Milwaukee Bucks. While they are first in the Atlantic Division
Background information
This will be the first time these two teams meet in 2023. They have not met since last November when the Boston Celtics won 130-121. The Celtics have won the last four meetings between these two teams. The last time the Washington Wizards prevailed in this matchup was in October 2021 where they won 115-112 after two overtimes played. Although of the last four times they have met at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards have won three of them;
Venue: The game will be played at the Capital One Arena, a stadium located in Washington, D.C., which was inaugurated in December 1997 and has a capacity of 20,356 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will face each other in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. For both teams, this will be the 76th meeting this season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards in the NBA.
