New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, shooting guard. With 31 years old, the experienced player is being part of a very competitive team, but unfortunately for the team things have not gone as expected and at this moment they are out of the standings so in the coming weeks they will have to give their best, especially McCollum who has been the most regular with: 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
feelin' like CJ floatin to the ceilin' , is it magic? pic.twitter.com/DoUK9GzyZ9— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 26, 2023
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season Warriors and Pelicans played a four-game series, and it was the New Orleans team who ended up taking the series by winning three of those four duels. This season Pelicans have won two of three duels and are one game away from taking the series again, something Warriors will want to avoid at all costs.
Warriors with destiny in their hands
Golden State Warriors is returning to the level that took them to the championship last season, the team did not have the best start of the season and that had them in the low positions of the West even without reaching the Play-In, however the reaction of the team in the second part of the season has been extraordinary and now they are in the fight for a place in the Playoffs, Golden State has a very solid base starting with players who have many seasons playing together and have added young talent that has adapted very well to the coach's instructions, for Warriors their main enemy has been injuries so far this season and this affected the team's performance, Warriors are now in the sixth position with a 39-37 record, their position is very volatile, as it can change drastically if they do not get wins, Timberwolves recently beat them with only 3 points difference, now they can not let go a win at home and will have to go for the victory.
Pelicans in the big fight
Pelicans is a team that has put together a plan to make the team a successful one in the coming seasons, although the team has a lot of projection has gone through several drawbacks that have depleted the team and this has caused them to not have the perfect season, Pelicans has not really competed at a high level to be a feared team in Playoffs, currently the New Orlenas are located in the 8th position of the Western Conference with a record of 37-37, Pelicans in the last duels has had a great reaction adding 6 wins with 4 in a row, this has allowed them to get into the fight to qualify directly to Playoffs, with the end of the season very close, the pressure increases in each duel and it is not for less, a loss would cause them to drop several places, their last duel was against Clippers and prior to the duel against Warriors they will play a great duel against Blazers.
Decisive duel in the West
There are very few duels left for the NBA regular season to reach its end, that is why the duels that await us will be of high importance, the season for some teams is at stake and certainly those who still have a chance to enter the Playoffs will seek to do so as soon as possible, the duel between Pelicans and Warriors is one of the most anticipated duels, as both still looking for a place will leave everything on the court to add a victory.
