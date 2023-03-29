Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Be careful with this player in Oklahoma City Thunder
Gilgeous-Alexander is highlighting this course being the fourth with the best points average achieved with 31.3 points per game. In addition to an average of 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was the best of the game in his team's last victory against the Blazers thanks to his 31 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Be careful with this player in Detroit Pistons
Bojan Bogdanovic, a 33-year-old forward who has averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. Although his participation in this match is doubtful, since he has lost the last few games and has not played since March 2
How do the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?
These come from beating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-118 in their last game and they have won three of the last five games they have played. They are ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 37 wins and 38 losses. While in the northeast division they occupy the third position.
How do the Detroit Pistons get there?
They arrive after six consecutive defeats and have only won one game in the last 18 games they have played. They are the last qualifiers in the Eastern Conference with 16 wins and 59 losses, while they also occupy the last position in the central division.
Background
This will be It was the first time the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder met in 2023. The last time they did it was in November 2022 where the Detroit Pistons won 112-103. Maximum equality between these two teams, since in the last eight duels four have fallen in favor of the Detroit Pistons and another four to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Venue: The match will be played at the Paycom Center, which was inaugurated in June 2002 and has a capacity for 18,203 spectators.
Match Preview
Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet in the 2022-23 regular season
