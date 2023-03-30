Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Grizzlies player
Ja Morant, Shooting guard. The 23 year old is one of the best players in the NBA, his fast style of play and with a lot of movement has allowed him to be among the best in the league, he recently returned after a suspension and with his return the Grizzlies become more dangerous, the player averages 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists, with these numbers the player has been a factor for the Grizzlies to have already secured their place in the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard, small forward. One of the most expected returns of the team due to his great quality, injuries have not let him develop completely, however he has already managed to be player of the month, every time he appears at a good level the player is noticed, and with already 47 games played, currently averages: 23.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, if he is on the court he will be very dangerous.
KAWHI 👌 pic.twitter.com/tTPTahXQK1— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 28, 2023
Grizzlies all-star lineup
Morant, Bane, Brooks, Aldama, Adams.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Face to face
Last season in a four-game series, the teams always put on a great show; however, Memphis whitewashed Clippers by taking all four wins, this season they have only played one game and it was a victory for Clippers with a score of 129-135, Clippers need to secure their place in the Playoffs and will leave everything on the court to increase the advantage in the series.
Memphis Grizzlies go for it all
Grizzlies is going through an extraordinary stage, all this comes from previous seasons, their last season they got the second place in the conference, after that great work the team did not manage to do much in Playoffs, however for the current season they are doing the same way and currently with a record of 47-27 already secured a place in Playoffs being in the second position, the team knows that if they continue like this they are a great candidate for the title, but they should not confine themselves and they know it, not for nothing they have a streak of 6 consecutive wins and a streak of 9 wins in the last ten games, playing at home is one of the strongest points of the team having only 5 losses, as visitors they are not doing well, with their place secured they will try to complicate things to their rivals and that certainly helps them to keep the pace for Playoffs, their last duel was a win against Hawks and before the duel against Clippers they will have a duel against Magic.
Clippers return to the top
Clippers is opening the way to have a great participation in Playoffs, the Angelino team in recent seasons has gone through complications and that has diminished the performance of the team, their injured stars has been a big factor to close the previous bad seasons, now Clippers is having a good season staying in direct Playoffs positions for much of the season, this is not surprising, Clippers are very close to secure their place in the Playoffs and that thanks to the great closing that they are having, Clippers are placed in the fifth position with a record of 40-36, their last victory was against Chicago Bulls in an intense duel at home, now they will have to give their best to beat the second ranked team in the West.
Duel at the top of the West
The NBA regular season is ending and there is still a lot at stake, teams are adapting a specific strategy for this great closing of the season, for this Wednesday's duel we will see two teams from the West that so far have had a good season, we are talking about Grizzlies and Clippers, one of them already qualified for the Playoffs and the other very close to close their pass to the next round, the game that awaits us will be one of the best of the week.
