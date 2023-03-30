Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (March 30) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Most recent match between the two teams
Key player - Chicago Bulls
In Chicago Bulls the presence of Zach LaVine stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 25.1 points per game, achieved in 71 games played, where he has an average of 36.2 minutes played per game.
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers
In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 38-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. In the season he has an average of 29.3 points per game, achieved in 48 games played, where he has an average of 35.9 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Chicago Bulls
8- Zach LaVine
9- Nikola Vucevic
11- Demar DeRozan
21- Patrick Beverley
44- Patrick Williams
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
2- Jarred Vanderbilt
3- Anthony Davis
7- Troy Brown Jr.
15- Austin Reaves
17- Denis Schröder
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls come into this game after recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and could not extend their winning streak to three games. The results this season have not been the best and the level has been up and down and if they do not find the winning way in the remaining games, they could say goodbye surprisingly early.
Currently, they are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, with a percentage of .480, product of 36 wins in 75 games.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers come into this game after losing at home to the Chicago Bulls and cut a positive streak that was taking. The season is almost over and it is a roller coaster, without finding the necessary consistency to try to secure a place at least in the playoffs.
Currently, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .493, product of 37 wins in 75 games.