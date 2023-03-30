Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls live game, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls of March 29th, 2023:
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams took place on March 26, when they met for the first time this season, ending in a 118-106 victory for the Chicago Bulls.
Key player - Chicago Bulls

In Chicago Bulls the presence of Zach LaVine stands out. The 28-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Clippers. In the season he has an average of 25.1 points per game, achieved in 71 games played, where he has an average of 36.2 minutes played per game.

Key player - Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 38-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Chicago Bulls. In the season he has an average of 29.3 points per game, achieved in 48 games played, where he has an average of 35.9 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Chicago Bulls

8- Zach LaVine

9- Nikola Vucevic

11- Demar DeRozan

21- Patrick Beverley

44- Patrick Williams

Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

2- Jarred Vanderbilt

3- Anthony Davis

7- Troy Brown Jr.

15- Austin Reaves

17- Denis Schröder

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls come into this game after recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and could not extend their winning streak to three games. The results this season have not been the best and the level has been up and down and if they do not find the winning way in the remaining games, they could say goodbye surprisingly early.

Currently, they are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, with a percentage of .480, product of 36 wins in 75 games.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers come into this game after losing at home to the Chicago Bulls and cut a positive streak that was taking. The season is almost over and it is a roller coaster, without finding the necessary consistency to try to secure a place at least in the playoffs.

Currently, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .493, product of 37 wins in 75 games.

The game will be played at the United Center

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game will be played at the United Center, located in the city of Chicago, in the state of Illinois, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 21,711 spectators.
