Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks live, as well as the latest information from Barclays Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match live on TV and online?
The match Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks?
This is the start time for the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game on March 31, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 1)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 1)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the players to watch out for in Atlanta Hawks is Dejounte Murray, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
Key player in Brooklyn Nets
One of the most outstanding players in Brooklyn Nets is Cameron Johnson, the 27 year old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 31 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 26, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Atlanta Hawks managed to win by a score of 129 points against 127 of Brooklyn Nets.
The player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was Cameron Jhonson with 27.
The player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was Cameron Jhonson with 27.
History Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Brooklyn Nets, as of the last five games they have won three, while Atlanta Hawks has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Brooklyn Nets who has scored 595 points against 563 of Atlanta Hawks.
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has had a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as after playing 76 games, they managed to win 38 and lose 38.
Atlanta Hawks 129 - 107 Detroit Pistons
- Last five games
Atlanta Hawks 129 - 107 Detroit Pistons
Minnesota Timberwolves 125 - 124 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 143 - 130 Indiana Pacers
Atlanta Hawks 119 - 123 Memphis Grizzlies
Atlanta Hawks 120 - 118 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 76 games, they won 41 and lost 35.
Brooklyn Nets 109 - 115 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Last five games
Brooklyn Nets 109 - 115 Cleveland Cavaliers
Brooklyn Nets 114 - 116 Cleveland Cavaliers
Miami Heat 100 - 129 Brooklyn Nets
Orlando Magic 119 - 106 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 123 - 114 Houston Rockets
The match will be played at the Barclays Center Stadium
The match between Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks will take place at the Barclays Center Stadium in the city of Brooklyn (United States), the stadium is where the Brooklyn Nets team plays its home games, was built in 2012 and has a capacity for approximately 17,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.