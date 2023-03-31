Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Bulls

5:01 PM14 minutes ago

Now we begin another broadcast of another NBA match here on VAVEL. Today is Hornets vs Bulls day!
2:00 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte HornetsLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bulls vs Hornets match.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte HornetsLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Bulls vs Hornets live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports TV.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:50 PM3 hours ago

Spectrum Center

The match will take place at the Spectrum Center, which is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The arena serves as home to the Hornets as well as the NHL's Charlotte Checkers and the WNBA's Charlotte Sting and has a capacity of over 19,000 fans.
1:45 PM3 hours ago

Bulls vs Hornets

There are 133 games between the Hornets and Bulls, with 48 Hornets wins and 85 Bulls wins. Playing at home the Hornets have hosted the Bulls 68 times, with 31 wins and 37 losses.
1:40 PM4 hours ago

Injury Report

The Hornets have no players out for this matchup, while the Bulls will be unable to use Justin Lewis and Lonzo Ball, injured, as well as having Andre Drummond, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green listed as day-to-day.
1:35 PM4 hours ago

Eastern Conference - Bulls

The Bulls are in 10th position in the same Eastern Conference, with 36 wins and 40 losses, falling below the Raptors and Hawks, tied at 38-38, the Heat, 40-37, the Nets, 41-35, the Knicks, 44-33, the Cavaliers, 48-29, the 76ers, 50-26, the Celtics, 52-24 and the leading Bucks, 55-21.
1:30 PM4 hours ago

Eastern Conference - Hornets

The Hornets are in the Eastern Conference with 26 wins and 51 losses, ranking above only the Pistons, who are 16-60 on the season, and below the Magic, 32-44, the Pacers, 33-44, and the Wizards, 34-42 on the season.
1:25 PM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Bulls

The Chicago Bulls come into this game with three losses and two wins in their last games. The sequence began with a loss to the 76ers by 116 to 91 on Wednesday (22). On Friday (24) the victory was over the Trail Blazers by 124 to 96 and on Sunday (26) the Bulls beat the Lakers by 118 to 108. On Monday (27) the loss came to the Clippers, by 124 to 112 and on Thursday (29) the loss was to the Lakers, by 121 to 110.
1:20 PM4 hours ago

Last Matches: Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets come into this game with four wins and one loss in their last games. On Monday (20) the victory was over the Pacers, by 115 to 109. On Thursday (23) the loss came to the Pelicans, by 115 to 96. After that, on Friday (24), the victory was by 117 to 109 over the Mavericks, who would be the victim of the next game also, on Sunday (26), winning by 110 to 104. And the last victory was over the Thunder on Tuesday (28), by 137 to 134.
1:15 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

