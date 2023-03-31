Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will take place at the Spectrum Center, which is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The arena serves as home to the Hornets as well as the NHL's Charlotte Checkers and the WNBA's Charlotte Sting and has a capacity of over 19,000 fans.
There are 133 games between the Hornets and Bulls, with 48 Hornets wins and 85 Bulls wins. Playing at home the Hornets have hosted the Bulls 68 times, with 31 wins and 37 losses.
The Hornets have no players out for this matchup, while the Bulls will be unable to use Justin Lewis and Lonzo Ball, injured, as well as having Andre Drummond, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green listed as day-to-day.
The Chicago Bulls come into this game with three losses and two wins in their last games. The sequence began with a loss to the 76ers by 116 to 91 on Wednesday (22). On Friday (24) the victory was over the Trail Blazers by 124 to 96 and on Sunday (26) the Bulls beat the Lakers by 118 to 108. On Monday (27) the loss came to the Clippers, by 124 to 112 and on Thursday (29) the loss was to the Lakers, by 121 to 110.
The Charlotte Hornets come into this game with four wins and one loss in their last games. On Monday (20) the victory was over the Pacers, by 115 to 109. On Thursday (23) the loss came to the Pelicans, by 115 to 96. After that, on Friday (24), the victory was by 117 to 109 over the Mavericks, who would be the victim of the next game also, on Sunday (26), winning by 110 to 104. And the last victory was over the Thunder on Tuesday (28), by 137 to 134.
