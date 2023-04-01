Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA
Photo: Handout/Memphis Grizzlies

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
2:55 PM2 hours ago

Look at him!

Ja Morant & the main name of the Grizzlies in the season. The point guard has an average of 26.9 points per game.
2:50 PM2 hours ago

Likely Grizzlies!

PG - Ja Morant

SG - Desmond Bane

SF - Dillon Brooks

PF - Xavier Tillman

C - Jaren Jackson Jr.
2:45 PM3 hours ago

How do the Grizzlies arrive?

The Grizzlies arrive for the confrontation with a positive campaign of 48 wins and 28 losses, being in second place in the Western Conference.
2:40 PM3 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Clippers' top name this season. The wing has an average of 23.8 points per game.
2:35 PM3 hours ago

Probably Clippers!

PG - Luke Kennard

SG - Terance Mann

SF - Paul George

PF - Kawhi Leonard

C - Ivica Zubac.
2:30 PM3 hours ago

How do the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Clippers arrive for the confrontation with a positive campaign of 41 wins and 36 losses, with two positive results in the sequence.
2:25 PM3 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Photo: Handout/Memphis Grizzlies
Photo: Handout/Memphis Grizzlies
2:20 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at FedExForum

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be played at FedExForum, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
2:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA