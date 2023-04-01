Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The young addition of Timberwolves in the 2020 Draft is paying off and is giving the team the possibility of fighting in the Playoff, although his team is not considered one of the best, they can give the surprise, his numbers this season are: 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, this player is important for the present and future of the franchise.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. One of the best Lakers players, injuries have not stopped chasing him since last season, but when Davis can be healthy his numbers are very good, now with the return of James, the team will seek to win all the remaining duels and need their best pieces, Davis is having great duels in which he has excelled, but is currently up to date, his numbers on the season are: 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
AD above the rest pic.twitter.com/wMPjWnjX0T— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 30, 2023
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Last season Lakers and Timberwolves had a four-game series, the Minnesota team won the series by winning 3 of 4 games, for this season they will have a 3-game series and Timberwolves practically won it by winning the first two games, now both in a similar situation want to be in the top 6 with very few games remaining, so both will go for the victory on the court.
Timberwolves close to qualifying
Timberwolves has already proven their worth and how competitive they can be, last season was a great parameter and now they are having a similar season with the difference that they could get a direct pass to Playoffs, the team has in their hands the most important opportunity in recent years, Timberwolves knows that a direct classification opens the door to surprise and sneak into the finals, one of the main factors of the good moment of the team has been the young players that they have recruited, with only 5 games left to play the team is close to know where they will compete, direct Playoffs or Play-In, if they do not achieve any of the two it would be a big failure and a setback, this closing will be one of the best in the NBA and of course the team wants to be protagonist, the team comes from losing against Suns by 7 points and will look to get away from Lakers with the victory.
Lakers want Playoffs
Lakers are making a great effort to get a Playoff spot, the team has tried to turn around the lousy start they had and after the trade period have managed to get into the competition for a place, Lakers has entered into that great fight that has been created in the Western conference which involves many teams with a similar record even with direct Playoffs options, the trade period seems to have done well to the team, Despite having James out for many weeks due to injury, the team has been able to play in a great way and now they are in the eighth position with a 38-38 record, they recently defeated Bulls with a score of 110-121, the duel against Timberwolves will not be easy, because it is a direct rival in the quest to qualify among the first 6, but with the motivation to beat Bulls they must give their best.
Great duel for qualification
The NBA regular season is in its last weeks and the Western conference has a great fight to secure the standings, many teams are still with the opportunity to have a better place and every game is being determinant in this way, now Lakers and Timberwolves will face each other in a great moment where one is above the other and could change the situation on Friday night.
