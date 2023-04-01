Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers of March 31st, 2023

Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Shaedon Sharpe stands out. The 19-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the _. In the season he has an average of 8.9 points per game, achieved in 75 games played, where he has an average of 21.5 minutes played per game.

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings the presence of Malik Monk stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 13.5 points per game, achieved in 73 games played, where he has an average of 22.3 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

4- Matisse Thybulle

10- Nassir Little

11- Kevin Knox

17- Shaedon Sharpe

24- Drew Eubanks

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are not going through a good moment, as they have four consecutive defeats and nine in the last 10 games they have played. The low level as a whole has practically meant that they have already said goodbye to the possibility of accessing the playoffs directly and have a very minimal chance of reaching the play-in, but they will have to do more than a perfect score in the six remaining games.

They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a .421 field goal percentage, after 32 wins in 76 games.

Sacramento Kings

.

The Sacramento Kings won the first matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this week and returned to victory after losing at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This win was too significant, as it secured their presence in the playoffs after 16 years, so spirits are sky high to face the rest of the regular season.

They are currently in third place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .605, after 46 wins in 76 games.

The game will be played at the Moda Center

The Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 19,980 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
