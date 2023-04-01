Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (1 de abril) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers
In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Shaedon Sharpe stands out. The 19-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the _. In the season he has an average of 8.9 points per game, achieved in 75 games played, where he has an average of 21.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings the presence of Malik Monk stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 13.5 points per game, achieved in 73 games played, where he has an average of 22.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
4- Matisse Thybulle
10- Nassir Little
11- Kevin Knox
17- Shaedon Sharpe
24- Drew Eubanks
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
5- De'Aaron Fox
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are not going through a good moment, as they have four consecutive defeats and nine in the last 10 games they have played. The low level as a whole has practically meant that they have already said goodbye to the possibility of accessing the playoffs directly and have a very minimal chance of reaching the play-in, but they will have to do more than a perfect score in the six remaining games.
They currently rank 13th in the Western Conference with a .421 field goal percentage, after 32 wins in 76 games.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings won the first matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this week and returned to victory after losing at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This win was too significant, as it secured their presence in the playoffs after 16 years, so spirits are sky high to face the rest of the regular season.
They are currently in third place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .605, after 46 wins in 76 games.