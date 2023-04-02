Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score in NBA Season 2023
What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans of April 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have dominated the last five games on any court by winning four games and losing one.
New Orleans Pelicans 131-110 Los Angeles Clippers, 2023 Season
New Orleans Pelicans 112-91 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022 season
New Orleans Pelicans 105-101 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022 season
New Orleans Pelicans 100-119 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022 season
Los Angeles Clippers 89-113 New Orleans Pelicans, season 2022
Key player New Orleans Pelicans
If the Pelicans have had a brave reaction in this closing season, it has been thanks to Brandon Ingram, who has contributed with many points on offense and has been a key factor to pull out several victories.
Key player Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers in the final stretch of the season need one of their best players, Kawhi Leonard, to shoulder the team and lead victories to secure a direct pass to the postseason.
Last lineup New Orleans Pelicans
25 Trey Murphy III, small forward; 14 Brandon Ingram, small forward; 17 Jonas Valanciunas, center; 3 C.J. McCollum, point guard; 5 Herbert Jones, point guard.
Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers
2 Kawhi Leonard, small forward; 8 Marcus Morris, small forward; 40 Ivica Zubac, center; 0 Russell Westbrook, point guard; 10 Eric Gordon, point guard
New Orleans Pelicans: the resurgence
The New Orleans Pelicans have had three moments this season. The first one was when they placed in the first rungs, the second when they fell into a long negative streak, but now they have had a resurgence and are fighting inch by inch to qualify for the Play-in and to be able to do it at home.
Los Angeles Clippers: looking for fourth place
The Los Angeles Clippers have had a good season for this 2022-23 where everything indicates that they will be in the postseason directly and their mission will be to avoid the Play-in and steal the fourth place from the Phoenix Suns. This will be their fourth last of the campaign.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans match will be played at the Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
