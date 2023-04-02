Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the latest information coming out of the Target Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA?
If you want to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live on TV, your option is NBA TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game in NBA?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Watch this player in Portland Trail Blazers
Damien Lillard is the third player with the third highest average of points this season with 32.2. He is averaging 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.
Watch out for this player in Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards has averaged 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season 2022/23. In his last game he had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
How are the Portland Trail Blazers coming along?
They are coming off five consecutive losses and have won only one game in their last 12 games. They are 13th in the Western Conference with 32 wins and 45 losses, while they are last in the Northeast Division.
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves coming along?
They have lost their last two games, although they have won four of their last six games. In the Western Conference standings they are ninth with a record of 39 wins and 39 losses, while they are second in the Northeast Division.
Background information
On one occasion these two teams have met in this 2023 in which the Minnesota Timberwolves won 113-106. Of the last eight meetings, six of them have gone to the Minnesota Timberwolves, while two wins have gone to the Portland Trail Blazers;
Venue: The game will be played at the Target Center, which was inaugurated in 1990 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves to meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season game
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here from VAVEL.