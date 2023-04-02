Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic?
If you want to watch Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic live on TV, your option is NBA TV.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the game between Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic in NBA?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM
Bolivia: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 7:00 PM
Colombia: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 5:00 PM
USA: 5:00 PM
Spain: 00:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 5:00 PM
Uruguay: 7:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero has averaged 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. The Italian player was the best player of the game in the Magic's last game against the Wizards where he stood out with 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Watch out for this player in Detroit Pistons
With Bojan Bodganovic out, Marvin Bagley has 12 points, 6'7 rebounds and 0'9 assists on average this season. He was the most outstanding of the Pistons in the last meeting with the Rockets where he had 21 points, three rebounds and an assist, but it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
How are the Orlando Magic coming along?
They are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards in the most recent meeting. They have won four of the last five games they have played. They are second to last in the Eastern Conference with 33 wins and 44 losses and fourth in the Southeast Division.
How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?
They are coming off eight consecutive losses and have not won since March 14 when they defeated the Indiana Pacers. In the standings they are last in the Eastern Conference with a balance of 16 wins and 61 losses. They are also last in the Central Division.
Background
There was only one meeting between these two teams in 2023, which was last February 24, where Orlando Magic won by two points. However, in four of the last five meetings between these two teams the victory went to the Detroit Pistons.
Venue: The game will be played at the Amway Center, which was inaugurated in October 2010 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic will square off in the 2022-23 regular season.
