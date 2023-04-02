Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

8:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets of April 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Last games Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets

The team from Canada has dominated the series in the last five games with a balance of four wins and one loss.

Charlotte Hornets 114-124 Toronto Raptors, season 2023

Charlotte Hornets 120-132 Toronto Raptors, 2023 season

Toronto Raptors 93-125 Charlotte Hornets, 2022 season

Toronto Raptors 116-101 Charlotte Hornets, 2022 season

Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Toronto Raptors, 2022 season

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player Charlotte Hornets

Although collectively it has not been a good tournament, individually P. J. Washington has had his best record in the 2022-23 campaign because he has averaged 32.8 minutes and 15.4 points per game, the most in both categories in his career.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Toronto Raptors

One of the elements that has been key to Toronto's good performance throughout the season is power forward Pascal Siakam, who must constantly appear in the end zone to be active in front of the basket.
Foto: Sportsnet
Image: Sportsnet
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Charlotte Hornets

20 Gordon Hayward, small forward; 25 P. J. Washington, small forward; 5 Mark Williams, center; 10 Sviatoslav Mykhailluk, point guard; 8 Dennis Smith Jr.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Toronto Raptors

19 Jakob Poltl, center; 43 Pascal Siakam, power forward; 23 Fred VanVleet, point guard; 4 Scottie Barnes, small forward; 3 OG Anunoby, shooting guard.
7:25 AM3 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets: Saying goodbye in the best possible way

The Charlotte Hornets were looking for more in the tournament, but as the games went by the team fell apart and now the mission will be to finish in the best possible way and see which players can remain in the roster for next year.
7:20 AM3 hours ago

Toronto Raptors: to secure the Play-in

The Toronto Raptors have had a slight slump in recent games, but still remain in the postseason zone and specifically in the Play-in, where they still have the opportunity to receive the first game, so it will be important not to accumulate more defeats.
7:15 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
7:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
