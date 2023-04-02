Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets of April 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets
The team from Canada has dominated the series in the last five games with a balance of four wins and one loss.
Charlotte Hornets 114-124 Toronto Raptors, season 2023
Charlotte Hornets 120-132 Toronto Raptors, 2023 season
Toronto Raptors 93-125 Charlotte Hornets, 2022 season
Toronto Raptors 116-101 Charlotte Hornets, 2022 season
Charlotte Hornets 113-125 Toronto Raptors, 2022 season
Key player Charlotte Hornets
Although collectively it has not been a good tournament, individually P. J. Washington has had his best record in the 2022-23 campaign because he has averaged 32.8 minutes and 15.4 points per game, the most in both categories in his career.
Key player Toronto Raptors
One of the elements that has been key to Toronto's good performance throughout the season is power forward Pascal Siakam, who must constantly appear in the end zone to be active in front of the basket.
Last lineup Charlotte Hornets
20 Gordon Hayward, small forward; 25 P. J. Washington, small forward; 5 Mark Williams, center; 10 Sviatoslav Mykhailluk, point guard; 8 Dennis Smith Jr.
Last lineup Toronto Raptors
19 Jakob Poltl, center; 43 Pascal Siakam, power forward; 23 Fred VanVleet, point guard; 4 Scottie Barnes, small forward; 3 OG Anunoby, shooting guard.
Charlotte Hornets: Saying goodbye in the best possible way
The Charlotte Hornets were looking for more in the tournament, but as the games went by the team fell apart and now the mission will be to finish in the best possible way and see which players can remain in the roster for next year.
Toronto Raptors: to secure the Play-in
The Toronto Raptors have had a slight slump in recent games, but still remain in the postseason zone and specifically in the Play-in, where they still have the opportunity to receive the first game, so it will be important not to accumulate more defeats.
The Kick-off
The Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
