San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Follow here San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings of April 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Last San Antonio Spurs lineup
The last five of San Antonio Spurs:
Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, and Keita Bates-Diop.
Last Sacramento Kings lineup
The last five of the Sacramento Kings:
Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, and Kevin Huerter.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, point guard Keldon Johnson (#3), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is center Zach Collins (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best centers in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, point guard Tre Jones (#33) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
San Antonio Spurs in the tournament
The San Antonio team started the new tournament badly, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 season, with 19 wins and 58 losses, they are in fourteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 31 against the Golden State Warriors, where the San Antonio Spurs lost 130-115 at the Chase Center and thus earned another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Sacramento Kings Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Domantas Sabonis (#10), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 13.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Harrison Barnes (#40) who this season has managed to average 10.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard De'Aaron Fox (#5) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Sacramento Kings in the tournament
The Sacramento Kings had a good start to the regular season, with 47 wins and 30 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the Kings won 138-114 at the Moda Center and thus Sacramento Kings got another victory in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Golden 1 Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in Sacramento, California. Since September 30, 2016, it is the home of the Sacramento Kings, it has a capacity of 17,500 spectators and it cost 507 million dollars to build.