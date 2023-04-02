Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Utah jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Jazz vs Nets live on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
Barclays Center
The match will take place at the Barclays Center, which is located in New York City. The arena is home to the Nets, as well as hosting games of the WNBA's New York Liberty, and has a capacity of over 17,000 fans.
Injury Report: Jazz
The Jazz on the other side will be without the injured Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Rudy Gay, while Lauri Markkanen is listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Nets
The Nets will have only one loss for the match, not being able to use Ben Simmons.
Western Conference
The Jazz are in 12th place in the Western Conference, with 36 wins and 41 losses, above the Trail Blazers, 32-45, the Spurs, 19-58, and the Rockets, 19-59, and below the Mavericks, 37-40, the Thunder, 38-40, the Timberwolves, 39-39, and the Pelicans and Lakers, 39-39 on the season.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Nets are in sixth position still in search of a playoff spot, with 42 wins and 35 losses, below the Knicks, who are 45-33, the Cavs, 48-30, the 76ers, 51-26, the Celtics, 54-24 and the Bucks, 55-22, and above the Heat, 40-37, the Hawks and Raptors, 38-39, and the Bulls, 37-40.
Last Matches: Jazz
The Utah Jazz come into this game with one win and four losses. The first loss was on Friday (24), by 144 to 116. On Saturday (25) the loss came to the Kings, by 121 to 113, and on Monday (27), by 117 to 103, the loss was to the Suns. On Wednesday (29), the victory came over the Spurs, by 128 to 117 and, closing the sequence, the last defeat was on Friday (31), to the Celtics, by 122 to 114.
Last Matches: Nets
The Brooklyn Nets come into this game with three wins and two losses. The streak opened with a loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday (23) by 116 to 114. The victory came on Saturday (25), over the Heat, by 129 to 100. On Sunday (26) the loss was to the Magic, by 119 to 106. On Wednesday (29), the victory was back, by 123 to 114 over the Rockets and on Friday (31) the victory was over the Hawks, by 124 to 107.
Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets
My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game.