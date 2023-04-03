Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks of April 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Philadelphia 76ers Latest Lineup
The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Shake Milton, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
Milwaukee Bucks Latest Lineup
Milwaukee Buck's Ultimate Quintet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, and Grayson Allen.
Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyrese Maxey (#0) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament
The Philadelphia 76ers have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 51 wins and 26 losses, and they are in third position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 31 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 117-110 at the Wells Fargo Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Milwaukee Bucks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First the center Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his ninth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Brook Lopez (#11) who this season has managed to average 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jrue Holiday (#21) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament
The Milwaukee Bucks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 55 wins and 22 losses, they are in first position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 30 against the Boston Celtics, where the Milwaukee Bucks lost 140-99 at the Fiserv Forum, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Fiserv Forum will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since August 26, 2018, it is the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, it cost 524 million dollars to build and has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.