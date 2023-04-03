Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets of April 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have taken dominance slightly in the last five games with a balance of three wins in exchange for two losses.
Golden State Warriors 117-134 Denver Nuggets, 2023 season
Denver Nuggets 128-123 Golden State Warriors, 2022 season
Denver Nuggets 98-102 Golden State Warriors, 2022 season
Golden State Warriors 121-125 Denver Nuggets, 2022 season
Golden State Warriors 118-113 Denver Nuggets, 2022 season
Key player Denver Nuggets
Statistically it hasn't been their best campaign of the last three, but Nikola Jokić has thrown his shoulder behind the team on several occasions, being a key part of the good record they have achieved in the 2022-23 season.
Key player Golden State Warriors
The volume and offensive generation is guaranteed if Stephen Curry is on the court, who should get in tune for the postseason and continue to be one of the best in what he does best, shooting threes from medium distance.
Last lineup Denver Nuggets
1 Michael Porter Jr., small forward; 50 Aaron Gordon, small forward; 15 Nikola Jokic, center; 27 Jamal Murray, point guard; 5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, point guard.
Last lineup Golden State Warriors
23 Draymond Green, small forward; 0 Donte DiVicenzo, small forward; 5 Kevon Looney, center; 30 Stephen Curry, point guard; 11 Klay Thompson, point guard.
Denver Nuggets: Asserting themselves at the top
The Denver Nuggets have already qualified for the postseason and the mission will be to hold on to first place against the Memphis Grizzlies, so they will look to keep up the pace at home and arrive in the best way to host one of the last seeds in the first round.
Golden State Warriors: to qualify directly
The goal of the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, is to avoid the Play-in and for that they can no longer afford to let victories go and press in the last week of the season to qualify directly in a tournament where they have had many ups and downs, but it has been enough to be in the top eight.
The Kick-off
The Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets match will be played at the Pepsi Center, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
