Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA

2:00 PM2 hours ago

1:55 PM2 hours ago

  The Magics' biggest highlight of the season. The rookie averages 20 points per game.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Probable Magic!

PG - Markelle Fultz

SG - Gary Harris

SF - Paolo Banchero

PF - Franz Wagner

C - Moritz Wagner.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

How do the Magics arrive?

The Magics have a campaign of 44 losses and 34 wins in the season, in which they have already won.   practically eliminated and without chances of playoffs, now, focusing on the 'tank'   the end of the season. For a possible postseason trip, the team would have to win the last four games and hope for the Chicago Bulls to lose all, in addition to the Washington Wizards not having more than three wins. laugh.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  The Cavs' biggest highlight of the season. The guard has an average of 28 points per game.
1:35 PM2 hours ago

Cavs likely!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarrett Allen.
1:30 PM2 hours ago

How do the Cavs arrive?

The Cavs arrive qualified for the playoffs, which has not happened since the departure of LeBron James. The team has a campaign of 49 wins and 30 losses.
1:25 PM2 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James

1:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Amway Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magics game will be played at Amway Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

