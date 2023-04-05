San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Footprint Center
The match will take place at the Footprint Center, which is located in Arizona, United States. The Arena serves as the home for the Suns in addition to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and has a capacity of over 18,000 fans.
Injury Report - Spurs
Meanwhile the Spurs will not be able to use the injured Charles Bassey, Khem Birch, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassel, and have listed as day-to-day Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Romeo Langford.
Injury Report - Suns
The Suns will have no abs for this game, something unusual this season in a demanding league like the NBA.
Western Conference - Spurs
Western Conference - Suns
The Suns are at the top of the Western Conference, with 43 wins and 35 losses, behind the Nuggets, 52-26, the Grizzlies, 49-29, and the Kings, 47-31, as well as being above the Clippers and Warriors, both 41-38, the Lakers and Pelicans, both 40-38, and the Timberwolves, 39-40.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come from the other side with four losses and one win in the last games. The sequence starts with a 136-124 loss to the Wizards on Friday (24). On Sunday (26) the new loss was to the Wizards, by 137 to 94. On Wednesday (29), the new winner was the Jazz, by 128 to 117 and on Friday (31) it was the Warriors, by 130 to 115. The only victory came on Sunday (2), by 142-134 over the Kings.
Last Matches: Suns
The Phoenix Suns come into this game with five straight wins. On Saturday (25), the first came, over the 76ers, by 125 to 105. On Monday (27), the second victory was over the Jazz, by 117 to 103. On Wednesday (29), the new victory was over the Timberwolves, by 107 to 100. On Friday, the fourth victory was over the Nuggets, by 100 to 93, and finally, on Sunday, the victory was over the Thunder, by 128 to 118.
