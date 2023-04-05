San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Suns

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:53 PMan hour ago

Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix SunsLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns match.
5:48 PMan hour ago

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:43 PMan hour ago

Footprint Center

The match will take place at the Footprint Center, which is located in Arizona, United States. The Arena serves as the home for the Suns in addition to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, and has a capacity of over 18,000 fans.
5:38 PMan hour ago

Injury Report - Spurs

Meanwhile the Spurs will not be able to use the injured Charles Bassey, Khem Birch, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassel, and have listed as day-to-day Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Romeo Langford.
5:33 PMan hour ago

Injury Report - Suns

The Suns will have no abs for this game, something unusual this season in a demanding league like the NBA.
5:28 PMan hour ago

Western Conference - Spurs

In the same Western Conference the Spurs are at the bottom of the table, with 20 wins and 58 losses, above only the Rockets, 19-60, staying below the Trail Blazers, 33-45, the Jazz, 36-42, the Mavericks, 37-42, and the Thunder, 39-41 on the season.
5:23 PMan hour ago

Western Conference - Suns

The Suns are at the top of the Western Conference, with 43 wins and 35 losses, behind the Nuggets, 52-26, the Grizzlies, 49-29, and the Kings, 47-31, as well as being above the Clippers and Warriors, both 41-38, the Lakers and Pelicans, both 40-38, and the Timberwolves, 39-40.
5:18 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs come from the other side with four losses and one win in the last games. The sequence starts with a 136-124 loss to the Wizards on Friday (24). On Sunday (26) the new loss was to the Wizards, by 137 to 94. On Wednesday (29), the new winner was the Jazz, by 128 to 117 and on Friday (31) it was the Warriors, by 130 to 115. The only victory came on Sunday (2), by 142-134 over the Kings.
5:13 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Suns

The Phoenix Suns come into this game with five straight wins. On Saturday (25), the first came, over the 76ers, by 125 to 105. On Monday (27), the second victory was over the Jazz, by 117 to 103. On Wednesday (29), the new victory was over the Timberwolves, by 107 to 100. On Friday, the fourth victory was over the Nuggets, by 100 to 93, and finally, on Sunday, the victory was over the Thunder, by 128 to 118.
5:08 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA