Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live, as well as the latest information from TD Garden Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors match live on TV and online?
The match Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors?
This is the start time for the Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game on April 5, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 6)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Toronto Raptors
One of the players to watch out for in Toronto Raptors is Pascal Siakam, the 29-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 36 points.
Key player at Boston Celtics
One of the most outstanding players in Boston Celtics is Jayson Tatum, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 39 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 21, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Boston Celtics managed to win by a score of 106 points against 104 of Toronto Raptors.
The player who scored the most points for Boston Celtics in that game was Jaylen Brown with 27, while the player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Pascal Siakam with 29.
History Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Toronto Raptors, as of the last five games they have won three while Boston Celtics have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Toronto Raptors who has scored 595 points against 563 of Boston Celtics.
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has had a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 78 games, winning 39 and losing 39.
Toronto Raptors 118 - 97 Detroit Pistons
- Last five games
Toronto Raptors 114 - 104 Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors 106 - 92 Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers 117 - 110 Toronto Raptors
Charlotte Hornets 108 - 128 Toronto Raptors
Actuality - Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics has had a good performance in the current NBA season. After playing 78 games, they won 54 and lost 24.
Boston Celtics 120 - 95 Indiana Pacers
- Last five games
Boston Celtics 137 - 93 San Antonio Spurs
Washington Wizards 130 - 111 Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks 99 - 140 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 122 - 114 Utah Jazz
The match will be played at the TD Garden Stadium
The match between Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors will take place at the TD Garden Stadium in the city of Boston (United States), this stadium is where the Boston Celtics team plays its home games, it was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 18,650 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
