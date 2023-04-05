Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
Watch out for this Thunder player
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24 year old guard, is being a fundamental player for the Thunder with projection for the next few years, it is said that in order for the team to transcend, the player has to be healthy, as injuries have constantly haunted him, he currently averages 31.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
❝We were together and we played hard for the whole game tonight.❞ pic.twitter.com/LHRNbWGMfS— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 3, 2023
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Thunder all-star quintet
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Bazley, Earl.
Face to face
Warriors to close the standings
Golden State Warriors in the beginning of the season had a very bad time and it was unthinkable to see them in a direct Playoffs position, with the return of their players after injuries, the second part of the season was much better for the champion team, Wrriors is now in the fight for a place in the Playoffs and with the remaining duels will have to leave behind the last defeat and not allow any other result than the victory, the team is very competitive and has had very few changes in recent years, Warriors are now in the sixth position with a record of 41-38, their position is still not assured and they have to add victories almost obligatorily, the Los Angeles teams are their main rival having Clippers above them despite having the same record and Lakers lurking in the seventh position, this is the most important duel of the three remaining, so they will go out to leave everything.
Thunder to face its destiny
Thunder has not had the best seasons in recent years, the beginning of the season did not look very encouraging, as they did not come from doing a great job, but the team was able to adapt to the complications and in the current season the team occupies the 10th position with a record of 38-41, despite having negative numbers, the team is still in the fight for a place in the Play-In, it completely depends on them if they keep the place or otherwise they would be saying goodbye to the season, Thunder had a great reaction that has allowed them to remain in the fight in the West, now the most important thing is to add victories and although they will face a great rival, they know they can get that victory, their great pursuer is Mavericks that after the period of exchanges lowered their level, Thunder must go out looking for the victory in every game and only then they can qualify, two defeats would make it out of their hands to qualify, Thunder will arrive to the game after a loss against Suns.
All or nothing in the West
The NBA season has come to a close and with only 3 games remaining for each team, the season is in the air for some, this closing game will be the best in recent years, since a loss in the next match could ruin the plans of any team, the clash between Thunder and Warriors will be one of the most intense because one is looking for the Play-In and the other for the direct classification, that is why the importance of the big game to be played at Warriors' home increases.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Chase Center at 8:00 pm ET.