Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score!
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (April 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Dallas Mavericks
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 25.2 points per game in 70 games played, where he has an average of 33.7 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks
7- Dwight Powell
11- Tim Hardaway Jr.
25- Reggie Bullock
77- Luka Doncic
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
5- De'Aaron Fox
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks and have entered an unexpected slump in the final stretch of the season and are risking elimination from even a chance to play in the playoffs. They have now gone three consecutive games without a win and have accumulated seven losses in the last 10 games, so they are obliged to win the remaining games to avoid losing their place in the playoffs.
They are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a .468 average, after 37 wins in 79 games.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are coming off an important win over the New Orleans Pelicans, bouncing back from their loss to the Spurs. It is worth noting that the team has already secured its place in the playoffs and will surely use these remaining games to manage its players' loads.
They are currently third in the Western Conference standings with a .608 average after 48 wins in 79 games.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks live game, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.