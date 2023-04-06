Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

3:00 PM2 hours ago

2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks of April 5th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM (April 6) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. In the season he has an average of 32.8 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 36.5 minutes played per game.
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 25.2 points per game in 70 games played, where he has an average of 33.7 minutes played per game.

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

2- Kyrie Irving

7- Dwight Powell

11- Tim Hardaway Jr.

25- Reggie Bullock

77- Luka Doncic

2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

2:30 PM3 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks and have entered an unexpected slump in the final stretch of the season and are risking elimination from even a chance to play in the playoffs. They have now gone three consecutive games without a win and have accumulated seven losses in the last 10 games, so they are obliged to win the remaining games to avoid losing their place in the playoffs.

They are currently in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a .468 average, after 37 wins in 79 games.

2:25 PM3 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off an important win over the New Orleans Pelicans, bouncing back from their loss to the Spurs. It is worth noting that the team has already secured its place in the playoffs and will surely use these remaining games to manage its players' loads.

They are currently third in the Western Conference standings with a .608 average after 48 wins in 79 games.

2:20 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at the American Airlines Center

The Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in the Victoria Park neighborhood near downtown Dallas, Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 19,200 spectators.
2:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
