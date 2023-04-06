Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Pelicans player
CJ McCollum, shooting guard. With 31 years old, the experienced player is being part of a very competitive team, but unfortunately for the team things have not gone as expected and at this moment they are out of the standings so in the coming weeks they will have to give their best, especially McCollum who has been the most regular with: 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
Watch out for this Grizzlies player
Ja Morant, Shooting guard. The 23 year old is one of the best players in the NBA, his fast style of play and with a lot of movement has allowed him to be among the best in the league, he recently returned after a suspension and with his return the Grizzlies become more dangerous, the player averages 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists, with these numbers the player has been a factor for the Grizzlies to have already secured their place in the Playoffs.
Pelicans All-Star Team
McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Williamson, Valanciunas.
Grizzlies all-star roster
Morant, Bane, Brooks, Aldama, Adams.
Face to face
Last NBA season, Grizzlies and Pelicans played a 4-game series, Memphis was the winner of that series by taking 3 games, for this season Grizzlies leads the series 2-1 and in this fourth game, Pelicans will be forced to add a victory, near the end of the regular season the game looks like one of the most interesting.
Pelicans in the big fight
Pelicans is close to put their youth project on track to the Playoffs, the New Orleans team had planned to have a team with youth talent that would allow them to be among the best in the coming seasons, the fact that they are still in the fight to qualify is good for the team, Pelicans have not proven to be the almighty and that is why they still do not have a safe place, currently the New Orlenas are ranked 8th in the Western Conference with a record of 40-38, the team is close to a direct qualification to the Playoffs; However, they do not depend on themselves to obtain that achievement, what Pelicans must do is to add victories in the remaining games and wait for the mistake of one of the top teams, practically 4 finals are left and they will be very tense.
Memphis Grizzlies wants no surprises
Grizzlies is going through an extraordinary stage, the team since last season showed that they have everything to compete at the top of the conference, the history in Playoffs was not so fruitful; However, they raised their hand to be candidates for the next season, for the current season Grizzlies with very few games to play and a record of 49-29 already secured a place in the Playoffs being in the second position, the team is very close to return to the Playoffs and this time put more resistance to reach the finals, Memphis could still lose their place and that is why they should not be confident and must return to victory, their last game ended in a 128-107 loss and prior to the match against Pelicans, a tough game against Blazers awaits them, their schedule is quite heavy due to the fact that they will face very competitive teams.
Complicated and almost defining duel
The NBA is in its final week of the regular season, teams are already very close to knowing their destiny and others already know it, having a loss can weigh a lot in this closing and that is why teams are at their highest level, in order to obtain a good place that allows them to be in Playoffs, Grizzlies and Pelicans are two good teams, the duel faces a team already classified against another that is still in the search for a place, therefore, the show is guaranteed.
