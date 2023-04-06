Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers of April 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Troy Brown Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
LA Clippers Last Lineup
The last five of the LA Clippers:
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Mason Plumlee, Russell Westbrook, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Mason Plumlee, Russell Westbrook, and Marcus Morris Sr.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a good start in the 2022-2023 season, with 40 wins and 38 losses, they are in seventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament. Their last game was on April 2 against the Houston Rockets, where the Los Angeles Lakers won 134-109 at the Toyota Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard Russell Westbrook (#0), the team uses him as the sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, the forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) who returns to play and is expected to dominate the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The LA Clippers started the tournament very well by winning most of their games in the season, this year they are a strong team that is competing for the championship. They had a regular start in the 2022-2023 season, with 41 wins and 38 losses, they are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans, where the LA Clippers lost 122-114 at the Smoothie King Center, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.