Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch NBA

Stay tuned to follow Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Amway Center. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 01:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player in Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero has averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season 2022-23. In his last game he scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists, but they were not enough to prevent his team from losing.
Watch out for this player in Cleveland Cavaliers
Denovan Mitchell is one of the most outstanding players this season, being the seventh with the best average this season with 28'3 points per game. He also has an average of 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. In the last game he was the most outstanding of his team precisely against the Magic where he scored 43 points, five rebounds and four assists.
How are the Orlando Magic coming along?
They are coming off a loss in their last game, although they have won five of their last seven games. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 34 wins and 45 losses. They are fourth in the Southeast Division;
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming along?
They are coming off two wins in their last two games and have won seven of their last nine games. Right now they are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 50 wins and 30 losses. While they are second in the Central Division.
Background
Only once have these two teams met this 2023 and that was last April 4 where the Cleveland Cavaliers won 113-117 at home. The Cavaliers have won the last three meetings between these two teams.
Venue: The game will be played at the Amway Center, located in Orlando, which was inaugurated in October 2010 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season game;
Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season game
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.