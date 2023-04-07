Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Suns player
Devin Booker, shooting guard. One of the most outstanding players in the NBA, at 26 years old is going through a great moment, Suns is standing out for several seasons and Booker has been part of this progress, in the current season the player averages: 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, at this moment of the season will be fundamental.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most decisive players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, he is currently leading the West and again is among the possible MVP, the player averages: 24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists, in Nuggets he leads points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Tonight's game recap 📝— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 5, 2023
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
Last season Suns and Nuggets played a three-game series, it was the Phoenix team who ended up taking that regular season series, for this season Nuggets leads the series 2-1 and this fourth and final duel will be the most intense for what is at stake for each team, neither will want to lose because it could cost them their position.
Phoenix Suns with the most complicated closing
Phoenix Suns already has a secured place in the next round, for this season the team went through many complications and did not manage to be as lethal as in the regular season of the previous season, but the quality of players was already demonstrated and it was known what they were capable of, injuries have already let players return, great news is that with the period of exchanges, Durant arrived, to the team, making them even more powerful for Playoffs, currently Suns is located in position 4 with a record of 44-35, this team already knows that they will play something more than the regular season, but it remains to be seen in what position they will finish, as they have a complicated schedule for the closing, facing two direct rivals that are looking for a place in Playoffs, before this the competition will be very close and they should not give anything away, Suns will arrive to the duel with 6 consecutive wins and they will not like to break that streak.
Denver Nuggets wants to secure the lead
Denver Nuggets has the first place in the West and will seek to secure it as soon as possible, with the end of the regular season, the last duels are very important for Nuggets to have the first place to access the Playoffs will be a great motivation, Nuggets has had a great season and at home has been relentless, that is why the leadership has been theirs in recent weeks, Nuggets is having a very strange end of the season and it is because they have suffered long losing streaks and have recovered with another winning streak, their last opponent was Rockets in a duel that was defined by 21 points of difference, something unthinkable because Rockets has been eliminated for several weeks, now to not lose the lead they need to win at least two of the remaining 3 duels and thus wait for a Playoffs opponent.
The West faces two contenders
The NBA is closing its regular season and teams are already focused on the Playoffs, Nuggets and Suns, two squads that overflow with talent are looking for the victory in the closing of a great season, both teams are at the top of the West and will want to improve their numbers just to get in better shape in the competition.
