New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM31 minutes ago

Tune in here New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans live game, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 PM36 minutes ago

How to watch New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Stream on TV and Online?

The New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:50 PM41 minutes ago

What time is the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans of April 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (April 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

2:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans Pelicans the presence of Herbert Jones stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the season he has an average of 9.8 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 29.3 minutes played per game.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - New York Knicks

In New York Knicks the presence of Immanuel Quickley stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. He has averaged 14.6 points per game in 79 games played, with an average of 28.8 minutes played per game.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - New Orleans Pelicans

3- CJ McCollum

5- Herbert Jones

14- Brandon Ingram

17- Jonas Valanciunas

25- Trey Murphy III

2:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - New York Knicks

1- Obi Toppin

3- Josh Hart

5- Immanuel Quickley

6- Quentin Grim

23- Mitchel Robinson

2:25 PMan hour ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are still in the fight for at least a place in the NBA playoffs. Although they lost to the Sacramento Kings, they recovered their winning ways against the Memphis Grizzlies and have eight wins in their last 10 games, a great recovery after going on a bad streak at the end of February.

They currently rank eighth in the Western Conference with a .513 percentage, product of 41 wins in 80 games.

2:20 PMan hour ago

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have secured their ticket to the postseason playoffs and are coming off a win over the Indiana Pacers, which brought them to five straight wins. The team has improved after being at an irregular level, and aims to be in excellent shape to face the next round of the competition.

They are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a .588 percentage, after 47 wins in 80 games.

2:15 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Smoothie King Center

The New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be played at the Smoothie King Center, located in the Central Business District of the city of New Orleans, in the state of Louisiana, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 18,000 spectators.
2:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA