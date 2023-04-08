New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score!
How to watch New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (April 8) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - New Orleans Pelicans
Key player - New York Knicks
Last starting five - New Orleans Pelicans
5- Herbert Jones
14- Brandon Ingram
17- Jonas Valanciunas
25- Trey Murphy III
Last starting five - New York Knicks
3- Josh Hart
5- Immanuel Quickley
6- Quentin Grim
23- Mitchel Robinson
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are still in the fight for at least a place in the NBA playoffs. Although they lost to the Sacramento Kings, they recovered their winning ways against the Memphis Grizzlies and have eight wins in their last 10 games, a great recovery after going on a bad streak at the end of February.
They currently rank eighth in the Western Conference with a .513 percentage, product of 41 wins in 80 games.
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have secured their ticket to the postseason playoffs and are coming off a win over the Indiana Pacers, which brought them to five straight wins. The team has improved after being at an irregular level, and aims to be in excellent shape to face the next round of the competition.
They are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a .588 percentage, after 47 wins in 80 games.