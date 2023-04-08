Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
Argentina: 11:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Spain: 2:30 AM (6 de abril) en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Mexico: 6:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Key player - Los Angeles Lakers
Key player - Phoenix Suns
In Phoenix Suns the presence of Devin Booker stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. He has averaged 28.0 points per game in 52 games played, with an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers
2- Jarred Vanderbilt
3- Anthony Davis
6- LeBron James
15- Austin Reaves
Last starting five - Phoenix Suns
1- Devin Booker
2- Josh Okogie
3- Chris Paul
22- DeAndre Ayton
35- Kevin Durant
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have just lost their derby against the Los Angeles Clippers, in a duel that could probably define who of the two would take advantage to reach the playoffs directly. Now, the team is obliged to get a victory in order not to lose ground among those who want to be in the playoffs, even though they are not very likely to lose the chance, but they will have to win if they do not want surprises.
They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .513, product of 41 wins in 80 games.
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns are on a very good streak, after their victory against the San Antonio Spurs, with which they accumulated six consecutive victories and seven in the last 10 games. The end of the schedule is not at all easy, even though they secured their place in the playoffs and that gives great merit to the team for the results achieved in this stretch of the season.
Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .557, product of 44 wins in 79 games.