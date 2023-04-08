Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers of April 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Spain: 2:30 AM (6 de abril) en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Mexico: 6:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 PM en NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star +

Key player - Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of LeBron James stands out. The 38-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He has averaged 29.0 points per game in 53 games played, with an average of 35.7 minutes played per game.
Key player - Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix Suns the presence of Devin Booker stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. He has averaged 28.0 points per game in 52 games played, with an average of 34.6 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Los Angeles Lakers

1- D'Angelo Russell

2- Jarred Vanderbilt

3- Anthony Davis

6- LeBron James

15- Austin Reaves

Last starting five - Phoenix Suns

1- Devin Booker

2- Josh Okogie

3- Chris Paul

22- DeAndre Ayton

35- Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have just lost their derby against the Los Angeles Clippers, in a duel that could probably define who of the two would take advantage to reach the playoffs directly. Now, the team is obliged to get a victory in order not to lose ground among those who want to be in the playoffs, even though they are not very likely to lose the chance, but they will have to win if they do not want surprises.

They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .513, product of 41 wins in 80 games.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are on a very good streak, after their victory against the San Antonio Spurs, with which they accumulated six consecutive victories and seven in the last 10 games. The end of the schedule is not at all easy, even though they secured their place in the playoffs and that gives great merit to the team for the results achieved in this stretch of the season.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .557, product of 44 wins in 79 games.

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
