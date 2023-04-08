Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Kings player
Domantas Sabonis, power forward. With 26 years old the player left Indiana Pacers to try to transcend with the Sacramento team, the player has been key for the team to be in the sixth position in the conference and if they continue this way they could reach the Playoffs, Sabonis averages for Kings: 19.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, it is important that the team continues to reap victories to not jeopardize their position.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
Kings all-star quintet
Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala, Sabonis.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
The previous season Warriors and Kings met 4 times, the series was dominated by Curry's team and was the team that finished as champion, for this season, Kings has only won one duel, while Warriors already has two victories, this fourth duel will be most interesting and Kings will make things very difficult for them.
Kings want to close in a better way
Sacramento Kings is having a great reaction after eight seasons without being able to qualify for the Playoffs, the team with the arrival of the Play-In had not been able to qualify, for this season it seems that the bad streak will be broken and has already secured a place in direct Playoffs in the West, Kings is third in the conference with a record of 48-32, the team has already surprised to be there and now they will try to surprise in the next phase, Kings has already shown what they can do and with their place assured, little will affect what happens in these last games, so they will arrive more rested all their players, Kings will arrive to the duel against Warriors with a loss against Mavericks, without a doubt Kings is already waiting for the next phase, but they have the opportunity to put Curry's team in trouble.
Warriors want to secure their qualification
Golden State Warriors is already very close to tie their Playoffs qualification, something that seemed impossible with the bad start that the team had, this change is due to the return of their key players after injuries, the second part of the season is being much better for the champion team, Warriors now has great chances to qualify to direct Playoffs, they practically depend on themselves to achieve that goal, there is no longer any doubt about the competitiveness of this team and it has had very few changes in the last years, they have practically been the same players that lifted the first tumulus of the recent era, Warriors now is placing in the sixth position with a 42-38 record, unlike other teams with a similar record, Warriors apparently has the easiest schedule and does not depend on other results to qualify, in their last duel they beat Thunder in a great duel.
The West still has a fight in it
The closing of the season in the West has become a great battle for many teams in search of a place, no doubt this closing season is one of the best in recent years and everything seems to indicate that everything will be defined on the last day, Warriors and Kings will have a great duel where the result can hurt other teams.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Golden 1 Center at 10:00 pm ET.