Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Grizzlies vs Bucks live on TV, your options is: NBATV.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
Fiserv Forum
The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum, an arena that is located in Wisconsin, United States, being home of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette Golden Eagles of the NCAA, having a capacity of 17,500 fans.
injury Report - Grizzlies
The Grizzlies will also have problems for the match, not being able to use Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Jake LaRavia and Ziarie Williams, all injured, as well as having Santi Aldama listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report - Bucks
For this game the Bucks will have many problems, not being able to count on the injured Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference the Grizzlies are in second place with 50-30, below only the Nuggets, 52-27, and above the Kings, 48-32, the Suns, 44-35, the Clippers and Warriors, 42-38, the Lakers and Pelicans, 41-39, the Timberwolves, 40-40, and the Mavericks and Thunder, both 38-42.
Eastern Confernece
In the Eastern Conference the Bucks lead with 58 wins and 22 losses, already qualified for the play-offs, ahead of the Celtics, 55-25, the 76ers, 52-27, the Cavaliers, 50-30, the Knicks, 47-33, the Nets, 44-36, the Heat, 42-37 and the Hawks, 41-39.
Last Matches: Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies on the other side comes with two losses and three wins in the last games. The sequence started with defeat on Wednesday (29), the loss was by 141 to 132 to the Clippers. On Friday (31), the victory came by 108 to 94 over the same Clippers. On Sunday (2), the loss was to the Bulls, by 128 to 107. On Tuesday (4), the Grizzlies beat the Trail Blazers by 119 to 109 and on Wednesday (5), the loss was to the Pelicans, by 138 to 131.
Last Matches: Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks come into this game with four wins and one loss in their last few games. The sequence with a 149-136 win over the Pacers on Wednesday (29). On Thursday (30), the only loss came to the Celtics, by 140 to 99. On Sunday (2) the Bucks beat the 76ers by 117 to 104. On Tuesday, the win was 140-128 over the Wizards, and on Wednesday, 105-92 over the Bulls.
