Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score!
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brasil: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
España: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
México: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Perú: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Norman Powell stands out. The 29-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 16.7 points per game in 58 games played, with an average of 26.0 minutes played per game.
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers
In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Drew Eubanks stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 6.6 points per game, achieved in 78 games played, where he has an average of 20.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
0- Russell Westbrook
2- Kawhi Leonard
10- Eric Gordon
33- Nicola Batum
40- Ivica Zubac
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
2- Trendon Watford
8- Skylar Mays
21- John Butler
23- Jeenathan Williams
24- Drew Eubanks
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a huge win over the cross-town rival Los Angeles Lakers and returned to winning ways to get one step closer to clinching a playoff berth. They have five wins and five losses in their last 10 games and will be looking to improve their record in the final stretch of the regular season.
They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .525 percentage, with 42 wins in 80 games.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs and are on a very negative streak, which has left them without the possibility of at least playing in the playoffs. Despite eight losses in the last 10 games, they will try to finish the season in a good way.
They are currently ranked 13th in the Western Conference, with a .413 percentage, after 33 wins in 80 games.