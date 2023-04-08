Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

11:00 AM33 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena.
10:55 AM38 minutes ago

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 AM43 minutes ago

What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers of April 8th, 2023 in several countries:

10:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Norman Powell stands out. The 29-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 16.7 points per game in 58 games played, with an average of 26.0 minutes played per game.

10:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Drew Eubanks stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the season he has an average of 6.6 points per game, achieved in 78 games played, where he has an average of 20.3 minutes played per game.

10:35 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

0- Russell Westbrook

2- Kawhi Leonard

10- Eric Gordon

33- Nicola Batum

40- Ivica Zubac

10:30 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

2- Trendon Watford

8- Skylar Mays

21- John Butler

23-  Jeenathan Williams

24- Drew Eubanks

10:25 AMan hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a huge win over the cross-town rival Los Angeles Lakers and returned to winning ways to get one step closer to clinching a playoff berth. They have five wins and five losses in their last 10 games and will be looking to improve their record in the final stretch of the regular season.

They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .525 percentage, with 42 wins in 80 games.

10:20 AMan hour ago

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs and are on a very negative streak, which has left them without the possibility of at least playing in the playoffs. Despite eight losses in the last 10 games, they will try to finish the season in a good way.

They are currently ranked 13th in the Western Conference, with a .413 percentage, after 33 wins in 80 games.

10:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
