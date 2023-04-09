New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 AM
Bolivia: 14:30 AM
Brazil: 15:30 AM
Chile: 14:30 AM
Colombia: 13:30 AM
Ecuador: 13:30 AM
USA (ET): 14:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 13:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 AM
Peru: 14:30 AM
Uruguay: 14:30 AM
Venezuela: 14:30 AM
England : 19.30 AM
Australia : 04:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards, a 21-year-old guard, has 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. He stood out the last time he faced the Pelicans being the best of the game and helping his team to victory with his 37 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Watch out for this player in the New Orleans Pelicans.
C. J. McCollum is averaging 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. The 31-year-old guard is coming off a career-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in his last game.
How are the Minnesota Timberwolves doing?
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won two straight, but have lost three of their last five games. They are ninth in the Western Conference with a record of 41 wins and 40 losses, while they are second in the Northwest Division;
How are the New Orleans Pelicans coming along?
They have won their last two games and have only one loss in their last five games. They are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 42 wins and 39 losses, while they are second in the Southeast Division;
Background
Second time that these two teams face each other in this 2023, it happened last January 26 in which the Minnesota Timberwolves won 102-111. However, two of these last three duels have been won by the New Orleans Pelicans;
Venue: The game will be played at the Target Center, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1990 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other in the final game of the 2022-23 regular season for both teams;
