Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets of April 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets
The Sixers have taken a clear dominance of the series with a series record of four wins to one loss, which includes three wins so far in this 2022-23 tournament.
Philadelphia 76ers 101-98 Brooklyn Nets, 2023 season
Brooklyn Nets 133-137 Philadelphia 76ers, 2023 season
Brooklyn Nets 106-115 Philadelphia 76ers, 2022 season
Brooklyn Nets 129-100 Philadelphia 76ers, 2022 season
Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Brooklyn Nets, 2021 season
Key player Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving this season from the Suns, Mikal Bridges has had his second wind as he has posted a career-best 27.4 scoring average in just over 24 games with the Nets.
Key player Philadelphia 76ers
A few days ago Joel Embiid made headlines by scoring 52 points and a double-double against the Celtics, so the player is on fire and motivated for the final stretch of the season and will arrive in the best way for the Playoffs.
Last lineup Brooklyn Nets
33 Nicolas Claxton, center; 1 Mikal Bridges, shooting guard; 00 Royce O'Neale, power forward; 26 Spencer Dinwiddie, point guard; 2 Camron Johnson, small forward.
Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers
12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 17 P. J. Tucker, small forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 1 James Harden, point guard; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard.
Brooklyn Nets: will be in Playoffs
The Brooklyn Nets depend on themselves to qualify directly to the Playoffs and thus avoid the Play-in and what better way to do it than playing at home in front of their fans, where they will seek to impose conditions in a season in which they have a positive balance at the Barclays Center.
Philadelphia 76ers: close in the best way
Already assured of their place in the Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to face this game in the best way with the mission of resting a few days before the start of the postseason, which, with some possible combinations, could be this same opponent, so to avoid it, a win will be necessary.
The Kick-off
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match will be played at the Barclays Center, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
