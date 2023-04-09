Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score in NBA Season 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets of April 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

The Sixers have taken a clear dominance of the series with a series record of four wins to one loss, which includes three wins so far in this 2022-23 tournament.

Philadelphia 76ers 101-98 Brooklyn Nets, 2023 season

Brooklyn Nets 133-137 Philadelphia 76ers, 2023 season

Brooklyn Nets 106-115 Philadelphia 76ers, 2022 season

Brooklyn Nets 129-100 Philadelphia 76ers, 2022 season

Philadelphia 76ers 110-102 Brooklyn Nets, 2021 season

Key player Brooklyn Nets

Since arriving this season from the Suns, Mikal Bridges has had his second wind as he has posted a career-best 27.4 scoring average in just over 24 games with the Nets.
Key player Philadelphia 76ers

A few days ago Joel Embiid made headlines by scoring 52 points and a double-double against the Celtics, so the player is on fire and motivated for the final stretch of the season and will arrive in the best way for the Playoffs.
Foto: NBA
Last lineup Brooklyn Nets

33 Nicolas Claxton, center; 1 Mikal Bridges, shooting guard; 00 Royce O'Neale, power forward; 26 Spencer Dinwiddie, point guard; 2 Camron Johnson, small forward.
Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers

12 Tobias Harris, small forward; 17 P. J. Tucker, small forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 1 James Harden, point guard; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard.
Brooklyn Nets: will be in Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets depend on themselves to qualify directly to the Playoffs and thus avoid the Play-in and what better way to do it than playing at home in front of their fans, where they will seek to impose conditions in a season in which they have a positive balance at the Barclays Center.
Philadelphia 76ers: close in the best way

Already assured of their place in the Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to face this game in the best way with the mission of resting a few days before the start of the postseason, which, with some possible combinations, could be this same opponent, so to avoid it, a win will be necessary.
The Kick-off

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match will be played at the Barclays Center, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
