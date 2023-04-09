San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score in NBA Season 2023
What time is San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks of April 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks
Seven consecutive wins for the Mavs, so they are looking for an eighth, remembering that they have not lost since April 11, 2021.
Dallas Mavericks 137-128 San Antonio Spurs, season 2023 overtime
San Antonio Spurs 116-142 Dallas Mavericks, season 2023
Dallas Mavericks 126-125 San Antonio Spurs, 2022 season
San Antonio Spurs 120-130 Dallas Mavericks, 2022 season
Dallas Mavericks 123-109 San Antonio Spurs, 2021 season
Key player Dallas Mavericks
Even if Dallas cannot qualify for the Playoffs, if there is a player who would be saved from failure it would be the Slovenian star Luka Doncic, who always appeared and was the most determinant man, but at times it was not enough to be able to pull out some more wins that would have changed the perspective of the franchise.
Key player San Antonio Spurs
Little by little Tre Jones has gained relevance in this team and played in this 2022-23 campaign an average of 29.2 minutes per game and 12.7 points, having his best stats since he debuted in 2020.
Last lineup Dallas Mavericks
7 Dwight Powell, center; 2 Kyrie Irving, shooting guard; 77 Luka Doncic, point guard; 11 Tim Hardaway Jr, small forward; 25 Reggie Bullock, power forward.
Last lineup San Antonio Spurs
22 Malaki Branham, small forward; 31 Keita Bates-Diop, small forward; 54 Sandro Mamukelashvili, center; 33 Tre Jones, point guard; 4 Devonte Graham, point guard.
Dallas Mavericks: one last hope
The Dallas Mavericks looked like they were not going to have major problems for the qualifications, but little by little the Texan franchise also fell from the second half of the season and could not get back together, although they still aspire to something remote in case they win this Sunday.
San Antonio Spurs: to say goodbye with a win
It seemed that at the beginning of the season it looked like a better tournament for the San Antonio Spurs, but the team got into a negative inertia from which they could not get up and now they will have to say goodbye in the best way away from home, where many elements could be saying goodbye to the Texan franchise.
The Kick-off
The San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks match will be played at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:30 pm ET.
