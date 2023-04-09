Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns live, as well as the latest information coming out of Phoenix. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Last Los Angeles Clippers lineup
The Clippers' last lineup was as follows: Batum, Leonard, Zubac, Gordon and Westbrook. George and Morris will be out.
Last Suns lineup
The Phoenix Suns last lineup was as follows: Payne, Shamet, Biyombo, Craig and Okogie. Ayton, Booker, Durant, Paul and Warren will be out.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns of 9th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM,
Argentina: 4:30 PM,
Bolivia: 4:30 PM.
Brasil: 4:30 PM.
Chile: 3:30 PM.
Colombia: 2:30 OM.
Ecuador: 2:30 PM.
USA (ET): 3:30 PM.
Spain: 9:30 PM,
Mexico: 1:30 PM.
Paraguay: 4:30 PM.
PerU: 4:30 PM.
Uruguay: 4:30 PM.
Venezuela: 4:30 PM.
Photo
Where to watch
The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game can be seen on the NBA channel and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met many times but we will mention the last twenty, where the Phoenix Suns have won more games than their rival, with a difference of two wins. Phoenix has won on 11 occasions, while the Clippers have won in nine meetings.
Clippers standings
On the other side, the Los Angeles Clippers are in sixth place with 43 wins and 38 losses. They are on the borderline of the qualifying spots for the Round of 16.
Suns standings
As for the home side, the Phoenix Suns are in fourth place with 45 wins and 36 losses. They already have a spot in the next round to look for a ring in this NBA campaign. At home, they have 28 wins and 12 losses in 40 games.
Last game of the Suns
Phoenix Suns lost in the last game against Los Angeles Lakers. The result of the game was 121-107, as only in the first quarter Phoenix Suns managed to come out with an advantage in points. In the next quarter, their opponent managed to decrease the lead. After halftime, Phoenix Suns, tried to increase this distance of only one point with their rival, but the game was gone when Los Angeles Lakers managed to turn the scoreboard and put it in their favor, finally leaving the victory for the Lakers. The best player for the Suns was undoubtedly Craig, who had 18 points, six rebounds and one assist.
Last game of the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers defeated Portland Trail Blazers by 11 points at Crypto.com Arena. The first quarter was taken by Portland Trail Blazers who took the first quarter, as they got a seven-point lead, which they could not keep in the second quarter, where Los Angeles Clippers won by one point difference, 38-37. After the break, Portland Trail Blazers tried to get into the game but between the last two in the third quarter they lost the lead they had in the game and in the last quarter they continued to fight but the sum of points was not in their favor. Knox was the best player of the game with 30 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns this Sunday, April 9 at 21.30 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the day of the NBA regular season. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.