Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies live, as well as the latest information from Paycom Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies match live on TV and online?
The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies will not be broadcast live on TV. If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS. If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies?
This is the start time for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies game on April 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 14:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 9)
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 14:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Memphis Grizzlies
One of the players to watch out for in Memphis Grizzlies is Jaren Jackson Jr, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 36 points.
Key player in the Oklahoma City Thunder
One of the most outstanding players in the Oklahoma City Thunder is Shai Gilgeus Alexander, the 24-year-old Canadian-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 17, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win by a score of 115 points against 109 Memphis Grizzlies.
The player who scored the most points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Luguentz Dort with 24, while the player who scored the most points for the Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Dillon Brooks with 32.
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Memphis Grizzlies, as out of the last five games they have won three, while Oklahoma City Thunder has won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Memphis Grizzlies who has scored 595 points against 563 of Oklahoma City Thunder.
Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies has had a good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 81 games, they won 51 and lost 30.
Memphis Grizzlies 108 - 94 Los Angeles Clippers
- Last five games
Memphis Grizzlies 108 - 94 Los Angeles Clippers
Chicago Bulls 128 - 107 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies 119 - 109 Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans 138 - 131 Memphis Grizzlies
Milwaukee Bucks 114 - 137 Memphis Grizzlies
Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 81 games, they have won 39 and lost 42.
Oklahoma City Thunder 107 - 100 Detroit Pistons
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 107 - 100 Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers 121 - 117 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 118 - 128 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 136 - 125 Oklahoma City Thunder
Utah Jazz 98 - 114 Oklahoma City Thunder
The match will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium
The match between Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium in the city of Oklahoma City (United States), the stadium is where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
