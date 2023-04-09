Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

8:47 AM7 minutes ago

Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers live game, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:42 AM12 minutes ago

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:37 AM17 minutes ago

What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers of April 9th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass

8:32 AM22 minutes ago

Key player - Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland Cavaliers the presence of Danny Green stands out. The 35-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he averages 4.8 points per game, achieved in 10 games played, where he has an average of 11.4 minutes played per game.

8:27 AM27 minutes ago

Key player - Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. He averages 6.6 points per game in 31 games played, where he averages 14.0 minutes played per game.

8:22 AM32 minutes ago

Last starting five - Cleveland Cavaliers

8- Lamar Stevens

13- Ricky Rubio

16- Cedi Osman

32- Dean Wade

33- Robin Lopez

8:17 AM37 minutes ago

Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets

5- Mark Williams

7- Bryce McGowens

9- Theo Maledon

10- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

21- JT Thor

8:12 AM42 minutes ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a win over the Orlando Magic.
8:07 AMan hour ago

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss to the Houston Rockets.
8:02 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse located in the city of Cleveland, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 19,432 spectators.

7:57 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
