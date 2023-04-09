Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score!
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game for NBA?
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Cleveland Cavaliers
In Cleveland Cavaliers the presence of Danny Green stands out. The 35-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Orlando Magic. In the season he averages 4.8 points per game, achieved in 10 games played, where he has an average of 11.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - Charlotte Hornets
In Charlotte Hornets the presence of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Houston Rockets. He averages 6.6 points per game in 31 games played, where he averages 14.0 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Cleveland Cavaliers
8- Lamar Stevens
13- Ricky Rubio
16- Cedi Osman
32- Dean Wade
33- Robin Lopez
Last starting five - Charlotte Hornets
5- Mark Williams
7- Bryce McGowens
9- Theo Maledon
10- Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
21- JT Thor
Cleveland Cavaliers
Charlotte Hornets
The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse located in the city of Cleveland, in the state of Ohio, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1994, has a capacity for 19,432 spectators.