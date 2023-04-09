Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets the presence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 10.7 points per game, achieved in 75 games played, where he has an average of 31.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Trey Lyles stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 7.7 points per game, achieved in 73 games played, where he has an average of 16.8 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
1- Michael Porter Jr.
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
15- Nikola Jokic
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
5- De'Aaron Fox
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes