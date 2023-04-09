Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM26 minutes ago

Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AM31 minutes ago

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game will not have a live television broadcast.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 AM36 minutes ago

What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets of April 9th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass

9:45 AM41 minutes ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets the presence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 10.7 points per game, achieved in 75 games played, where he has an average of 31.4 minutes played per game.

9:40 AMan hour ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of Trey Lyles stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. In the season he has an average of 7.7 points per game, achieved in 73 games played, where he has an average of 16.8 minutes played per game.

9:35 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

15- Nikola Jokic

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

9:30 AMan hour ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

9:25 AMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a loss to the Utah Jazz.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
9:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA