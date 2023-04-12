Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Play-in

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live, as well as the latest information from the Scotianbank Arena. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, power forward. The experienced player is one of the best Raptors players, clear proof is that last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and now he put the team back in Play-In, no doubt Raptors will seek to advance and for that they must give a great duel, the player knows it and that's why he must make his numbers of the season count, Siakam average: 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, shooting guard. One of the best Bulls players, along with DeRozan and Vucevic have formed one of the best tridents in the NBA, LaVine, is the best scorer of Bulls and currently averages: 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, the team plays its season in the next game and must face it in the best way.
BULLS WIN.
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
The regular season for Bulls and Raptors was very similar, not for nothing they occupied the last two places in the Play-In, the teams played a four-game series which had to postpone two games, in the end Bulls ended up taking the series by winning in 3 of the 4 duels, now they are about to play the most important duel so far and should be prepared for what is coming, as it will not be easy.
Raptors aiming for a resurgence
Toronto Raptors has been responsible for being a competitive franchise, the team after the championship had many changes, but it seems that has managed to solve the low, bringing high quality players, Raptors comes from a great season where he managed to get as fifth in the East, for this season was expected to have a similar performance, however this time was not so fruitful, Raptors managed to enter the Play-In with a record of 41-41, this after being in much of the season up and down, Now that they will play everything to a duel it will be important to see the best version of each player if they do not want to stay out, since the effort of the last weeks will be useless, their opponent is complicated and comes from a season similar to the Raptors, so the Toronto team will have to make their home stand out.
Bulls must seize their chance
Chicago Bulls has a long time without really competing in the finals, no doubt this historic team deserves to renew its title, however, they have not done enough to achieve it, Bulls have a great debt with their fans, as they have very talented players on their roster and have not given the expected results, Bulls last season qualified for the Playoffs in sixth position, being the last to qualify, For this season the team did not have the best results from the beginning and at no time fought the first places, Bulls with a record of 40-42, secured the last place in Play-In, this with many games in advance, the great challenge for the team now is to see if they can really compete against the best of the season and before that they must prove they are worthy, as a great challenge awaits them, first against Raptors and if they advance a little more complicated challenge between Heat and Hawks.
Two wild teams face each other
The NBA regular season has come to an end, although the fight for a place was not so intense in the East, there was a great dispute to reach the Play-In, Raptors and Bulls were the last to qualify and will have to do a great job to have a chance to be in the Playoffs, the East has been very hard fought at the top and no doubt these two teams will have much to prove to be up to the next big challenge.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game, corresponding to the NBA Play-In 2023. The game will take place at Scotianbank Arena at 7:00 pm ET.