Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Play-In Game

Bulls vs Heat live from the NBA Play-In 2022-2023
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In duel, in addition to the latest information coming from the Kaseya Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bulls vs Heat online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass

Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the team's great figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The figure of the Bulls, has had to carry the team in the face of the loss of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The connection of the forward with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be instrumental in meeting Chicago's goals. DeRozan will seek to be the team's top scorer and will seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 46 wins and 36 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in sixth place in the East, however, once there they were easily beaten by Milwaukee in the first round, ending their good season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minute restriction . The goal this year is to get into the playoffs, improving on last year's position, and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 26 wins and 30 losses.
Where's the game?
The Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In duel. The meeting will take place at the Kaseya Center, at 7:00 p.m.