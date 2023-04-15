New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers corresponding to the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers online NBA Playoffs 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00:00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 4 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player in Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell is the seventh player with the best scoring average, 28.3 per game, in addition to 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The 26-year-old guard totaled 42 points, four rebounds and five assists in his last game against the Knicks.
Watch out for this player in New York Knicks
Julius Randle, a 28-year-old power forward, has averaged 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season 2022-23. Randle has missed the last few weeks of the regular season due to injury and the last time he faced Cleveland he was the best player in the game where he scored 36 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out four assists.
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming along?
They lost their last game in the regular season in which they lost 95-106 against the Charlotte Hornets. However, they have won three of their last four games. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses, while they are second in the Central Division;
How are the New York Knicks doing?
They closed the regular season losing their last two games. However, they have won five of their last seven games. They finished the regular season in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 47 wins and 35 losses, while in third place in the Atlantic Division.
Background
Twice New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers have faced each other in this 2023 and both times the Knicks team won. The first time was on January 25 in which they won by 105 and 103, while on April 1, also played in this stadium, the game ended with a score of 116-130. However, of the last seven meetings, four have gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers;
Venue: The game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 19432 spectators.
Preview of the match
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers meet in Game 1 of the NBA Round of 16 series.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Playoffs
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.