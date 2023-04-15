Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia 76ers lineup
Brooklyn Nets lineup
Starting 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/qAOUOMm396— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 15, 2023
Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers: No player injured.
Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons (out).
Referees
Crew Chief: James Williams (#60).
Referee: Mark Lindsay (#29).
Referee: JB DeRosa (#22).
Reproduction center: Ray Acosta and Jacyn Goble.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid's regular season was special. What does the postseason have in store for him?— NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023
👀: Game 1
🆚: Sixers-Nets
📺: 1pm/et on ESPN#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/OBWmTtRi6i
Welcome!
Follow here Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA Playoffs 2023?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets latest lineup
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.
Philadelphia 76ers latest lineup
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.