Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers
NBA

11:50 AM2 minutes ago

Philadelphia 76ers lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
11:44 AM8 minutes ago

Brooklyn Nets lineup

These are the 5 players that will start the match:
11:43 AM9 minutes ago

Injury Report

The injuries for this match are as follows:

Philadelphia 76ers: No player injured.

Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons (out).

8:00 AMin 20 hours

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: James Williams (#60).
Referee: Mark Lindsay (#29).
Referee: JB DeRosa (#22).
Reproduction center: Ray Acosta and Jacyn Goble.

7:55 AMin 20 hours

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two teams from the eastern conference. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the last game between these two teams.
ESPN
ESPN
7:50 AMin 20 hours

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on April 9, 2023 at the Barclays Center, in that game the Philadelphia 76ers won 134-105. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.
7:45 AMin 20 hours

History between both teams

Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have met a total of 4 times during the 2022-2023 regular season, in which the Philadelphia 76ers won four times.
7:40 AMin 20 hours

Arrival Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
7:35 AMin 20 hours

Welcome!

We're just under an hour before the Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers game kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center. Both teams will go out looking for victory.
7:30 AMin 20 hours

7:25 AMin 20 hours

What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers of April 15th in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.

7:20 AMin 19 hours

Brooklyn Nets latest lineup

Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons, and Nic Claxton.
7:15 AMin 19 hours

Philadelphia 76ers latest lineup

The last five of Philadelphia 76ers:
P.J. Tucker, James Harden, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Joel Embiid.
7:10 AMin 19 hours

Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Mikal Bridges (#1), is considered the best player and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Ben Simmons (#10) will be key to assisting, he is considered one of the best players on the team and he averages 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
7:05 AMin 19 hours

Brooklyn Nets in the tournament

The Brooklyn Nets also had a good regular season, with 45 wins and 37 losses, establishing themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete for the championship. Their last game was on April 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Brooklyn Nets lost 129-127 at State Farm Arena and thus the Brooklyn Nets got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
7:00 AMin 19 hours

Philadelphia 76ers Players to Watch

You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, center Joel Embiid (#21), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 33.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is forward Tobias Harris (#12) who this season has managed to average 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward James Harden (#1) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his thirteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 10.6 assists.
6:55 AMin 19 hours

Philadelphia 76ers in the tournament

The Philadelphia 76ers played very well in the regular season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had an excellent 2022-2023 regular season, with 54 wins and 28 losses, they are in third position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to win the championship, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Philadelphia 76ers won 110-105 at the Wells Fargo Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
6:50 AMin 19 hours

The stadium

The Wells Fargo Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since August 31, 1996, it has been the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and has a capacity of 21,600 spectators.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
6:45 AMin 19 hours

