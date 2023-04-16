Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023
Image: VAVEL

12:00 PM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score in NBA Playoffs 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA Playoffs 2023 Game 1 on VAVEL US.
11:55 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks of April 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 5:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 11:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 3:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 4:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass

11:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

The series has been very even in the last five games with a balance of three wins for the Bucks to two wins for the Heat, remembering that in this 2023 season there are already four games and they have shared wins.

Miami Heat 99-128 Milwaukee Bucks, season 2023

Miami Heat 115-123 Milwaukee Bucks, 2023 season

Milwaukee Bucks 95-111 Miami Heat, 2023 season

Milwaukee Bucks 102-108 Miami Heat, 2023 season

Miami Heat 119-120 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season

11:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great season and will be fighting for the MVP, because he registered 32.1 minutes per game, but scored 31.1 points per game, the highest average of his career and with an effectiveness of 55.3 percent from the field, making him the player to watch this Sunday.
11:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Miami Heat

Miami was close to being out of the playoffs, but it was when again the leader, Jimmy Butler, had to shoulder the team to lead the turnaround and qualify for the postseason, so now he will have to be very involved to dream of pulling off the upset against the Bucks.
Image: ESPN
11:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Milwaukee Bucks

5 Precious Achiuwa, small forward; 4 Scottie Barnes, small forward; 19 Jakob Poltl, center; 22 Malachi Flynn, point guard; 33 Gary Treny Jr, point guard.
11:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Miami Heat

13 Bam Adebayo, center; 22 Jimmy Butler, power forward; 14 Tyler Herro, guard; 31 Max Strus, small forward; 2 Gabe Vincent, point guard.
11:25 AMan hour ago

Milwaukee Bucks: looking for the title

The debt of the Milwaukee Bucks is that they have had a very good team in recent years and have only been able to win one title, which was in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns, so being the most regular team in the season they start as one of the favorites and want to impose conditions in the first two games of the key. It should be remembered that their last game was last Sunday when they lost at home to the Toronto Raptors with substitutes, so they have had plenty of time to rest and prepare for this clash.
11:20 AMan hour ago

Miami Heat: adjust defensively

Despite finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference, after losing the first Play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, they had the opportunity to get revenge and with an inspired second half the Miami Heat managed to turn around the Chicago Bulls to eliminate them and advance as the eighth seed, although they will have to adjust many things on the defensive side so they can rescue a victory in their first two visits, otherwise the playoffs could be very difficult when the series returns to Florida.
11:15 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks match will be played at the Firsev Forum, in Milwaukee, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30 pm ET.
11:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
