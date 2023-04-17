Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs 2023 | Game 1
3:00 PM42 minutes ago

2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA Season 2023?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns of April 16th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago

Last games Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers have the minimum advantage in the last five games with a balance of three wins and two ties, remembering that this was the last meeting between the two to end the regular tournament.

Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 Phoenix Suns, season 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 116-107 Phoenix Suns, season 2023

Phoenix Suns 111-95 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022 season

Phoenix Suns 112-95 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022 season

Phoenix Suns 109-113 Los Angeles Clippers, 2022 season

2:45 PMan hour ago

Key player Phoenix Suns

After recovering from his injury he played very few games in the final stretch of the season, where Kevin Durant barely played 8 games, where he averaged 33.6 minutes and 26 points, having an efficiency of 53.7 percent of three-pointers, higher than any season.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Los Angeles Clippers

He did not have the best statistics since he has been with the Clippers in 2019, as he played 52 games, 33.6 minutes per game and averaged 23.8 units, however, Kawhi Leonard was a determining element for the Clippers to resume the good level in the second part of the season to qualify directly to this instance.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Phoenix Suns

12 Ishmail Wainright, small forward; 2 Josh Okogie, small forward; 11 Jock Landale, center; 38 Saben Lee, point guard; 14 Landry Shamet, point guard.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Los Angeles Clippers

2 Kawhi Leonard, small forward; 33 Nicolas Batum, small forward; 40 Ivica Zubac, center; 0 Russell Westbrook, point guard; 10 Eric Gordon, point guard.
2:25 PMan hour ago

Phoenix Suns: crunch time

The Phoenix Suns are one of the main candidates to advance in this series but, above all, to transcend in the campaign and seek the title, especially because of the trident they have with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant, so they start as favorites for the first game. They closed with a record of 45 wins and 37 losses, highlighting that they made their home a real fortress where they achieved 28 wins in exchange for 13 losses, remembering that of the last 10 regular season duels, they won 7.
2:20 PMan hour ago

Los Angeles Clippers: surviving the visit

The Los Angeles Clippers were a team that went from strength to strength in the regular season and in the end they came close to snatching the fourth place, but settled for the fifth place under a record of 44 wins and 38 losses, where they had a positive record slightly playing away from the Crypto.com Arena, as they got 21 wins in exchange for 20 losses.
2:15 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns match will be played at the Footprint Center, in Phoenix, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
