Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs

Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN, Star + y NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (April 17) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Key player - Denver Nuggets
Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
6- DeAndre Jordan
8- Peyton Watson
11- Bruce Brown Jr.
31- Vlatko Cancar
Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves
9- Nick Alexander-Walker
10- Mike Conley
27- Rudy Gobert
32- Karl-Anthony Towns
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets were widely dominant in the Western Conference during the regular season. Their good performance was reflected in the standings and in the way they were able to deal with the stumbles they had. Now begins a more than decisive stage for the team, which will have the opportunity to improve the performances they have had in previous playoffs. In the regular season standings of their conference they finished in first place with a percentage of .646, after 53 victories in 82 games
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the playoffs after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs in the duel where they decided the last classified of the Western Conference. The team's season had many ups and downs when it had started positively, however, now with their ticket assured they have the opportunity to get back on track in the postseason. In the regular season standings of their conference they finished in eighth place with a percentage of .512, after 42 wins in 82 games.