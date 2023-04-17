Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the Ball Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN, Star + y NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets of April 16th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (April 17) on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets the presence of Bruce Brown Jr. stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 11.5 points per game, achieved in 80 games played, where he has an average of 28.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves, the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 20.8 points per game in 29 games played, with an average of 33.0 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

0- Christian Braun

6- DeAndre Jordan

8- Peyton Watson

11- Bruce Brown Jr.

31- Vlatko Cancar

Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves

1- Anthony Edwards

9- Nick Alexander-Walker

10- Mike Conley

27- Rudy Gobert

32- Karl-Anthony Towns

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were widely dominant in the Western Conference during the regular season. Their good performance was reflected in the standings and in the way they were able to deal with the stumbles they had. Now begins a more than decisive stage for the team, which will have the opportunity to improve the performances they have had in previous playoffs. In the regular season standings of their conference they finished in first place with a percentage of .646, after 53 victories in 82 games

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached the playoffs after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs in the duel where they decided the last classified of the Western Conference. The team's season had many ups and downs when it had started positively, however, now with their ticket assured they have the opportunity to get back on track in the postseason. In the regular season standings of their conference they finished in eighth place with a percentage of .512, after 42 wins in 82 games.

The match will be played at the Ball Arena.

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
