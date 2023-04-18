Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA Playoffs | Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Kings player
Domantas Sabonis, power forward. With 26 years old the player left Indiana Pacers to try to transcend with the Sacramento team, the player has been key for the team to be in the sixth position in the conference and if they continue this way they could reach the Playoffs, Sabonis averages for Kings: 19.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists, it is important that the team continues to reap victories to not jeopardize their position.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
3⃣0⃣ points to start off the series for 3⃣0⃣@Verizon || Reliable Moments pic.twitter.com/DK9DbBDXiI— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 16, 2023
Kings all-star quintet
Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala, Sabonis.
Quinteto estelar de Warriors
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
In the regular season, Warriors and Kings faced each other in a four-game series, it was the current champion who took the series by winning 3 times, in the first Playoffs duel, Kings surprised Warriors and won by just 3 points difference, there is no doubt that the duels will be that close and a seventh game does not sound bad.
Kings to show why it was one of the best
Sacramento Kings is having one of the best seasons after 8 seasons without Playoffs, it could be said that this season is surprising, but at some point they had to improve and what better in this season that was one of the most competitive in the West, Kings now in Playoffs has a lot to win and little to lose, therefore, it makes it very dangerous, now that they have the opportunity to overthrow the home team they will certainly be more than motivated, their regular season was impeccable, as they took third place with a 48-34, Kings have players in great shape to be able to compete at the highest level and it would not be a surprise if they manage to advance because they had a long season to prove how competitive they are, with the first duel in their pocket, Kings will look to add another victory at home and tip the scales even more.
Warriors want to avoid problems
Warriors had a complicated start of the season because they could not find the positive results, for good fortune they found the balance at the end of the regular season and Warriors got a good place in the West qualifying sixth with a 44-38, their opponent for the Playoffs would not be easy, as it was one of the best surprises of the NBA, Sacramento Kings had a great performance and is expected to continue in the competition, With the first game of the series already played, Warriors took a big loss by just 3 points of difference, no doubt the team had a good performance and have everything to improve the series, the big advantage is that they have won this series in regular season and that certainly allows them to solve, the still champion will not leave the pass so easy and will seek to turn the first game.
Playoffs are underway
The Playoffs are already defined and the games are already being played, in the Western Conference the season closed in a spectacular way and the teams that advanced from the Play-In are hungry, so all the series will be highly disputed, the duel between Warriors and Kings will undoubtedly be one of the most entertaining series at the moment of both, so what will be seen this Monday will be better than what was seen in the first duel.
