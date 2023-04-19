Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers gets underway.
Everything is ready for the start of the game at Footprint Center Stadium.
Los Angeles Clippers starters
Phoenix Suns starters
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the game between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers corresponding to Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers match live on TV and online?
The match Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
What time is Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers?
This is the start time for the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game on April 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 19)
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Los Angeles Clippers
One of the most outstanding players in the Los Angeles Clippers is Kahwi Leonard, the 31-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 38 points.
Key player at Phoenix Suns
One of the players to watch out for in Phoenix Suns is Kevin Durant, the 34-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 27 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 16, 2023 in the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023, where Los Angeles Clippers managed to win by a score of 115 points against Phoenix Suns' 110.
The player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Clippers in that game was Kawhi Leonard with 38, while the player who scored the most points for Phoenix Suns in that game was Kevin Durant with 27.
History Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Los Angeles Clippers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Phoenix Suns have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Los Angeles Clippers who have scored 594 points compared to 554 for Phoenix Suns.
Actuality - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have had a good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 82 games, they won 44 and lost 38.
New Orleans Pelicans 122 - 114 Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans 122 - 114 Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers 125 - 118 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers 136 - 125 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 114 - 119 Los Angeles Clippers
Phoenix Suns 110 - 115 Los Angeles Clippers
Actuality - Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns has had a good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 82 games, they won 45 and lost 37.
Phoenix Suns 115 - 94 San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns 115 - 94 San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns 119 - 115 Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers 121 - 107 Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns 114 - 119 Los Angeles Clippers
Phoenix Suns 110 - 115 Los Angeles Clippers
The match will be played at the Footprint Center Stadium
The match between Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will take place at the Footprint Center Stadium in the city of Phoenix (United States), the stadium is where the Phoenix Suns play their home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 18,500 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game, valid for game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023.
