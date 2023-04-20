Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA playoffs
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on TV and in real time?

Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference round

Date: April 19, 2023

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

4:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Denver Nuggets x Minnesota Timberwolves will start at 10 PM ET, being played at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, valid for the NBA Playoffs round. The game will be broadcast by NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
4:50 PM2 hours ago

GAME 1

The Denver Nuggets easily beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the early hours of Sunday morning (16). With a standout night from Jamal Murray, the Colorado team ran over the Wolves with the final score of 109-80. By nullifying their rivals' offense, Denver opens a one-zero game in the series against Minnesota.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Series Matches

04/16 - Minnesota Timberwolves 80-109 Denver Nuggets
19/04 - Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
04/21 - Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves
4/23 - Denver Nuggets-Minasina Timberwolves
04/25 - Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets* *Minnesota Timberwolves vs.
27/04 - Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves*
4/29 Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets* 

* if necessary

4:40 PM2 hours ago

Matchups this season

Denver Nuggets 3-2 Minnesota Timberwolves


Minnesota Timberwolves 124-111 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 122-118 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 128-98 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 146-102 Minnesota Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets 109-80 Minnesota Timberwolves

4:35 PM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:30 PM2 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

4:25 PM3 hours ago

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.

In the first round, #1 in each conference plays against #8, #2 plays against #7, #3 against #6, and #4 against #5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference finals. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.

In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home field advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.

4:20 PM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves is valid for game 2 of the NBA playoffs. The match is a best-of-four series. That is, whoever wins three games first advances to the next round. Initially, four games already have dates set, and it could go up to seven games.

The ball goes up for Denver Nuggets x Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 pm ET, at the Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

4:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game live

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams will face each other in a match valid for the NBA Playoffs. The match is scheduled to take place at 10 PM (ET), at the Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado. Follow everything from the duel between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • nbanba